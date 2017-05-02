Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Hailey Fryklund’s Bat Powers San Marcos Softball Over Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 2, 2017 | 8:26 p.m.

Hailey Fryklund's two-run homer in the first inning ignited San Marcos to a 5-1 softball win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game on Tuesday at the Royals' diamond.

Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a two hitter for the Royals. Rios started and pitched 3.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Huerta-Leipner finished the game. She struck out five, walked one, allowed two hits and one run.

San Marcos (16-7, 6-3 in Channel League) scored in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Claire Early singled home Huerta-Leipner, who was pinch running for Paige Powell. Huerta-Leipner made an acrobatic slide to avoid the tag at home.

Dos Pueblos got on the board in the fifth when Allison Gaspar reached on an error and scored on an RBI single by Sierra Laughner to cut the lead to 3-1.

San Marcos answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rios scored from third on an overthrow during a rundown to get Fryklund, who was attempting to steal second base. Morgan Jensen grounded out to shortstop and Fryklund took third on the out at first. Maddy Leung came in to pinch run for Fryklund and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Alex Pitchford.

San Marcos had 10 hits in the game. Fryklund led the way, going 3-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Rios was 2-3 with two runs scored.

Anya Schmitz, Nova Sinskul made several defensive plays for Dos Pueblos (7-11-1, 3-3).

The teams play again Friday at DP.

