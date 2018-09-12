Hailey Parker, Teagan Matye Goals Lift Westmont Past Antelope Valley

Soccer

Tenth-ranked Westmont found the back of the net twice in the last 25 minutes of the game to secure a 2-0 victory over the visiting Pioneers of Antelope Valley in a women's soccer match on Wednesday.

Hailey Parker and Teagan Matye both scored their third goals of the season in the Warriors' sixth win of the season (6-0-1).

"I believe the two late goals were scored due to the way we were moving the ball later in the match,” said Westmont coach Chantel Cappucilli.

The Warriors outshot the Pioneers 18-11 on the afternoon, but Antelope Valley (1-5-1) did have its fair share of chances. Its best chance came in the 54th minute, when Andrea Bedoya hit a ball from 15 yards out that hit the crossbar and bounced down and away from the goal. Valerie Romero picked up the loose ball and fired a shot that again ricocheted off the cross bar. The barrage didn’t end until Alexa Benitiz fired a third shot in the sequence and Gabi Haw made the save to avert the threat.

Westmont’s search for goal ended in the 65th minute. Kira Nemeth was played out wide on the left. She took the space in front of her before crossing the ball to Hailey Parker who one-touched it past the keeper.

The Pioneers looked to equalize in the 69th minute as Savannah Scott was given a yellow card and Antelope Valley was given a free kick from 25 yards out. Romero stepped up to take the kick and ripped a shot that forced Haw to leap and punch the ball up and away from danger.

In the 77th minute, Westmont struck again. A cross came in from the right side from Maddi Berthoud. There was a scramble in the box and Matye managed to get a touch to her right and fired past the goalkeeper.

“I think that Maddi’s distribution to the box was key in order for us to continue with the momentum that we had,” noted Cappuccilli.

“I’m happy that we at least got a shutout today," she added. "One of the areas that we preached over the last few days was that regardless of who you’re playing against, they’re dangerous if you continue to give them hope and keep them in the game."

The Warriors will return to Thorrington Field this Saturday to play the Cougars of Azusa Pacific. The women kickoff at 1:30 p.m., with the men following at 4:00 p.m.