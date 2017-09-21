Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Hailey Parker’s Goal Lifts Westmont Women in GSAC Opener

By Westmont Sports Information | September 21, 2017 | 7:44 p.m.

With less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, Westmont Hailey Parker directed the soccer ball to the back of the net to give NAIA fourth-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer (7-1, 1-0 GSAC) a 2-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over William Jessup (0-7, 0-1 GSAC). 

Parker and Destinee Adams battled with two Jessup defenders for a ball that was served just inside the top of the box by Jackie Lopez from the right flank. The four players converged on the ball. After the four collided, the momentum of the defenders carried them away from the goal, leaving Parker and Adams with the ball and no one between them and the goal except the keeper. The ball bounced twice before Parker took aim and beat the keeper to seal the victory for the Warriors.

Freshman Bri Johnson scored the first goal of the game in the eighth minute of play. Adams served a ball forward to Avalon Albright who was ahead of her defender and racing down the right side of the field. Albright passed the ball to the left, finding Johnson who took just one touch to bury the ball in the back netting from nine yards out. It was Johnson's seventh goal of the season.

Parker's game winner was made necessary by a Jessup goal in the 67th minute scored by Marissa Sanders, assisted by Hannah Lettington.

Westmont outshot Jessup 20-9 and held an 8-5 shots-on-goal advantage. Westmont took four corner kicks to just one for Jessup.

