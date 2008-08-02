‘Hair’ Today, Gone to Edinburgh Tomorrow for Santa Barbara High

Saturday night performance is musical's final one before students embark for Festival Fringe in Edinburgh.

Santa Barbara High’s theater program will present a final performance of Hair at 8 p.m. Saturday before the students leave for the famed Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland. The contingent leaves for Scotland on Monday.

The SBHS students are wonderful performers and and great humanoids to work with. The professional staff is awesome: Otto Layman is director, Christina McCarthy is choreographer, Lisa Lange is costume designer, Mike Madden is technical director, and I am music director. The band is rockin’ and groovin’ with Lito Hernandez on saxes and flute, Victor Murrillo on bass, Mason Kopeikin on drums, and I am playing piano.

Ticket sales will help with the fundraising effort to finance the trip to Scotland. Preferred seating tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. General admission/balcony seats can be purchased at the door for $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Click here to purchase tickets online or click here for more information. The performance is at 8 p.m. Saturday at Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St.

John Douglas is Santa Barbara High’s music director.