Haircut Ends in Hospitalization After Bath House Brawl

Two men were arrested Tuesday after a fight over a haircut broke out at the Cabrillo Bath House in Santa Barbara, leaving one man hospitalized.

A call reporting two men yelling came into dispatch at about 9:40 a.m., and was later updated to a stabbing in the shower area of the bath house, 1118 E. Cabrillo Boulevard, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The fight started while a man was giving another man a haircut in the bath house restroom area, Harwood said, noting that the man receiving the haircut was intoxicated.

An argument broke out between the two men, resulting in the man receiving the haircut being injured after he fell and hit his head, but Harwood said he did not know whether the man had been injured because of the haircutting scissors or from his level of intoxication.

Police arrested both men, and one was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

