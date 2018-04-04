Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Haley Parzonko Scores Hat Trick in Westmont Rout

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | September 14, 2016 | 6:56 p.m.

Seventh ranked Westmont Women’s soccer remained undefeated after Haley Parzonko earned a second-half hat trick to lead the Warriors to an 8-0 victory over the Bethesda Flames.

“It was fun to witness Haley get her first collegiate hat trick - that is always a special moment for a player,” explained head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “I feel like we are constantly seeing numbers produced weather that is 16 different players scoring or that is a few players getting a number of goals. That to me says consistency within our offensive front, which moving forward into conference will be a valuable asset that we can carry with us.”

The first goal of the game came in the third minute when Renee Gonsalves headed in a perfectly placed corner kick by Grace Lemley. The game was scoreless for the next 32 minutes until freshman Maddi Berthoud scored back-to-back goals six minutes apart.

In the 35th minute Berthoud capitalized off of a loose ball in the Flame’s six yard box and in the 41st minute she combined with Brooke Lillywhite to score – Lillywhite played the ball up-field to Berthoud, who flicked the ball past a defender and nailed a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal from 18 yards out.

In the second half, the Warriors added on five more goals – Lillywhite had two and Parzonko had three.

