Haley Strandness Honored as Westmont’s Scholar-Athlete Award Winner

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Haley Strandness is all about educating people on caring for and improving the environment.

The Westmont College women’s tennis team member has goals of earning masters and doctorate degrees in environmental education, with a focus on marine biology. She already has practice on educating the public on marine life as she’s done volunteer work at the Ty Warner Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

On Monday, Strandness was recognized for her academics as she was named Westmont’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The senior carries a 3.89 GPA. She is a Golden Eagle Scholar Athlete award winner at Westmont and has been named to the Dean’s List every year she’s been at the school. She’s a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, which promotes academic excellence in fields of higher education.

She hopes her higher education leads to a job as an environmental educator at a zoo or aquarium.

Strandness has enjoyed success with the Warriors tennis team. She’s been part of three teams that advanced to the NAIA National Championships.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.