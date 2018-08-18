Haley Street Shop Damaged in Santa Barbara Structure Fire

A Friday night fire at a Santa Barbara butcher shop caused heavy smoke damage at the building on East Haley Street, according to the City Fire Department.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring out of Carniceria La Bodeguita, at 512 E. Haley St., when they arrived around 10:25 p.m., and forced their way into the building to extinguish the fire, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The fire itself was small, near some electrical equipment, and had caught some nearby refrigeration equipment on fire as well, according to Mercado.

Investigators visited the scene Friday night and early Saturday and early indications were that it was an electrical fire, Mercado said.

There were no injuries in the fire, he said.

The business had an estimated $25,000 in damages, mostly from smoke, and firefighters had to cut the power to the butcher shop since electrical equipment was on fire, Mercado noted.

“Because it is a store that sells food, they are shut down until they can be inspected by the health department,” he said.

The fire did not cause damage to nearby businesses or buildings, which include Lito’s Mexican restaurant and Art Resources Custom Picture Framing.

