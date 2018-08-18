Saturday, August 18 , 2018, 10:49 am | Overcast 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Haley Street Shop Damaged in Santa Barbara Structure Fire

Firefighters found electrical equipment on fire and heavy smoke at Carniceria La Bodeguita

smoke out of building Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City firefighters extinguished a small fire at Carniceria La Bodeguita Friday night.  (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 18, 2018 | 8:25 a.m.

A Friday night fire at a Santa Barbara butcher shop caused heavy smoke damage at the building on East Haley Street, according to the City Fire Department.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring out of Carniceria La Bodeguita, at 512 E. Haley St., when they arrived around 10:25 p.m., and forced their way into the building to extinguish the fire, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The fire itself was small, near some electrical equipment, and had caught some nearby refrigeration equipment on fire as well, according to Mercado.

Investigators visited the scene Friday night and early Saturday and early indications were that it was an electrical fire, Mercado said.

There were no injuries in the fire, he said.

The business had an estimated $25,000 in damages, mostly from smoke, and firefighters had to cut the power to the butcher shop since electrical equipment was on fire, Mercado noted.

“Because it is a store that sells food, they are shut down until they can be inspected by the health department,” he said.

The fire did not cause damage to nearby businesses or buildings, which include Lito’s Mexican restaurant and Art Resources Custom Picture Framing.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

firefighters with hoses Click to view larger
A Haley Street business had heavy smoke damage after a small structure fire Friday night. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 