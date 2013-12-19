City of Santa Barbara Seeks Nonprofit Tenant for Haley Street Youth Center

After 17 years as home to Primo Boxing, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department will offer the lease on the Haley Street Youth Center to a local nonprofit. There’s just one condition: The facility must be used for a youth intervention, prevention or recreation program that benefits low-income and underserved populations.

“The Haley Center is a wonderful facility, close to Santa Barbara High School and Junior High," said Mark Alvarado of the city's Neighborhood & Outreach Services. "We know there’s a nonprofit out there that could use this great location to reach out to kids in need.”

Located near Milpas, at Haley and Quarantina streets, the 1,500-square-foot, ADA-compliant facility — originally a firehouse — will be available for $1,785 per month, although the City Council may consider proposals for reduced rent.

Nonprofit agencies are invited to apply for the Haley Street Youth Center lease by submitting a letter of interest and an application to Alvarado’s office before Jan. 17. Agencies wishing to discuss the application process or view the facility are invited to send an email to [email protected] or call 805.897.2560.

Neighborhood & Outreach Services, part of the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department, exists to provide a variety of social, educational and community activities to serve all the people in local neighborhoods. With programs like neighborhood mobile food pantries, community gardens, and youth and teen services at three neighborhood centers, NOS is here to help. Find out more by clicking here.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.