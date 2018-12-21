Haley Wilson’s Sitasana Cushions Will Help You Ease into Mindfulness, Relaxation

Haley Wilson, a Santa Barbara local with a professional background in e-commerce, has launched a new lifestyle brand of Eastern-inspired textile furnishings and accessories.

Her online-only company, Sitasana, features traditional Japanese meditation cushions known as a zafu and the zabuton. Unlike many meditation cushions, Sitasana’s are made from luxury fabrics and are intended to be permanent fixtures in the home and in sacred spaces, or for use as additional floor seating.

Wilson was inspired to start the company while living in Bali, where meditation, prayer and floor seating are customary. She credits meditation to reducing stress and improving her own well-being.

A former online producer at Goleta-based Deckers Brands, Wilson worked on the company’s Sanuk and UGG brands. Since leaving Deckers in mid-2017, she has had the chance to travel as well as consult with smaller e-commerce businesses.

With a passion for mediation and yoga, she wanted to put her e-commerce expertise to use in her own business, and she launched Sitasana in October.

Click here for more information about Sitasana. Through Dec. 31, customers can use the coupon code SBLOCAL for a 20 percent discount on purchases through Sitasana’s online store.