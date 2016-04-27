Halie Straathof Sparks Cate Girls to Swim Victory

Halie Straathof won the 100 butterfly in a personal best and swam on two winning relay teams to lead the Cate girls swimming team to a 78-55 win over Villanova on Wednesday.
The Cate boys fell short, 89-80.
Event winners were Andre Pincott (100 fly), Alex Brown (100 free), Julien Maes (500 free) and Victor Vasquez (100 back) .
The girls also got wins from Tilly Bates (100 breaststroke) and the 200 medley and 200 free relays.The medley relay team of Isabel Moss, Tilly Bates, Halie Straathof and Flora Hamilton set a personal best. The 200 free relay quartet consisted of Steaathof, Ella Hendricks, Hamilton and Bates.
