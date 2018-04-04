Halloween Event Treats Guests to Science, Art, Technology Activities

The Knox School of Santa Barbara invites the community in for a spooky, Halloween-themed evening of STEAM — a hands-on exploration of all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, at 1525 Santa Barbara St.

The event will be set up in an open house format allowing families to browse and participate in the activities and areas that are of interest to them.

Participants can pet a wolf, watch as a marshmallow grows and shrinks in a vacuum chamber, study the geometry of origami, explore UCSB’s REEF interactive aquariums/mobile touch tanks and handle marine animals, code a 3D printer, and interact with owls from Eyes in the Sky.

Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. Food will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $5 pre-ordered, $7 at the door. Children age 3 and under are admitted free.

For tickets, go to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-knox-school-spooktacular-hallow-steam-evening-tickets-37618463838.

Each ticket receives a chance to win at the opportunity drawing. Additional opportunity drawing tickets will be available at the event. All proceeds go to The Knox School of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Shandi Jarneski Hunt for Knox School.