Halloween Relatively Quiet in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara

Streets are full of costumed revelers, but only minor problems reported

Thousands of costumed revelers swarmed the streets of Isla Vista Thursday night for the beginning of the community's annual Halloween celebration.

Although there were the usual citations and arrests — mainly for alcohol-related offenses — no major problems were reported as of late Thursday night, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Downtown Santa Barbara also was busy with Halloween celebrants, but only minor problems were reported as of 11 p.m.

"It's a very busy night here in Isla Vista," Hoover said shortly before midnight.

No major incidents had been reported, but 15 people had been arrested for public intoxication, and two had been booked for possession of narcotics for sale, Hoover said.

More than 200 law-enforcement personnel were being kept busy in the seaside community, "working to keep residents safe," Hoover said.

A "festival ordinance" is in effect through Monday, Hoover said, and public-safety personnel were enforcing limits on music and cracking down on overcrowding.

Thursday was expected to be the first of three nights of street partying in Isla Vista for a celebration that draws young people from throughout the Southwest.

The Isla Vista Halloween celebration is centered on ocean-front Del Playa Drive, but spills out onto adjacent streets in the densely populated community adjacent to UCSB.

Traffic and parking in Isla Vista is limited, forcing many attendees to hoof it into town.

Extra law enforcement patrols through the Avoid the 12 program were patrolling the streets of Isla Vista and Goleta, keeping a sharp eye out for impaired drivers.

Santa Barbara police also were busy Thursday night, but overall the scene was calm.

"It's under control so far," said Lt. Paul McCaffrey. "A lot of people, a lot of costumes, but no serous incidents."

As of 11 p.m., there had been a few incidents of "overindulgence," McCaffrey said, but extra police staffing seemed to be keep things in check.

