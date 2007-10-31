Halloween Haunts Hope Ranch Neighborhood

{mosimage}On Halloween, the Camino Medio neighborhood in Hope Ranch was hip deep in ghosts and gremlins.

Kids took over the bucolic Camino Medio neighborhood in Hope Ranch Halloween night in search of treats.

Word on the street was that this Halloween was a little low on the haunted house action, but visitors were reassured the haunted house would rise again next year.

Meanwhile, fairies and phantoms tried to outrace the killer clowns and bananas to the next candy stop, while pirates conferred with princesses on the merits of doubling back around the neighborhood.

Grownups used the opportunity to catch up with each other while keeping an ear trained on their children's excited screams and squeals and occasional bursts of song in the darkness, as they reminisced about past Halloweens or made plans for future ones.

Some even got in on the action, calling up their inner cowboy, or queen of hearts.