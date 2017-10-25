Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Halloween Party Takes Off With Different Point of View

Best-costume winners will be treated to flight lessons

A Different Point of View students Jacob Glasson and Lucas Graybill recently became certified as aircraft mechanics.
A Different Point of View students Jacob Glasson and Lucas Graybill recently became certified as aircraft mechanics. (A Different Point of View)
By Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View | October 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For those who plan to do a little Halloween party hopping this weekend, A Different Point of View offers The Sky Is Not The Limit 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct 27, at Santa Barbara Center for Arts, Science and Technology, 513 Garden St.

The Halloween costume party with live music and a silent auction will feature an aviation theme for ages 21 and over. There will be food, libations and dancing, as well as opportunities to bid on silent auction items.

While costumes are optional, free airplane flight lessons will be awarded for first- and second-place winning costumes.

The band Happy Medium will play from 6:30-8 p.m., followed by D.J. Robert Everett turning the hits from 8-10 p.m.

Silent auction items include: 15 hours of flight lessons for a new pilot (Above All Aviation); two roundtrip tickets on Surf Air to anywhere it flies; pilot headset and flight bag (Above All Aviation); family four-pack to Santa Barbara Zoo; two whale-watching tickets on the Condor Express.

For interactive entertainment, guests can try an aviation photo booth for costumed selfies, or experience flight in an airplane simulator.

Tickets are $50 general admission; $75 VIP (complimentary happy hour and early admission). A portion of all tickets are tax deductible. Tickets available at Night Out, ADifferentPointofView.org and at the door.

Proceeds will provide scholarships and capacity building for A Different Point of View, the only nonprofit in the region that trains teens to fly.

Sponsors include: Wright Brothers Sponsorship – Above All Aviation; Bessie Coleman Sponsorship – Signature Flight Support & Porsche Club of America, Santa Barbara Region; John Glenn Sponsorship – Montecito Bank & Trust, Atlantic Aviation, Loco’s One-Stop Bumper Repair, Victoria Riskin, Mary and Richard Compton, Carlyn Myers and Family.

A Different Point of View (ADPOV) is a leadership development organization serving Santa Barbara County youth ages 14-19. Its mission is to engage, inspire and transform young people using flight lessons as a launching pad.

ADPOV's award-winning Aviation Career Program’s curriculum includes leadership and self-awareness training, air traffic control and aircraft maintenance workshops, full motion simulator training, and professional flight lessons.

Students are introduced to professionals and job opportunities in and out of the aviation field. Since 2012, ADPOV has served more than 450 youth.

For example, Lucas Graybill and Jacob Glasson, long-time students of A Different Point of View, entered the Aircraft Maintenance Intern Program sponsored by Above All Aviation two years ago and recently became certified as aircraft mechanics.

“A Different Point of View has served as not only a great method of community outreach for Above All Aviation, but also as a source of reliable, competent employees," said Shawn Sullivan, owner of Above All Aviation.

"We have hired two full-time aircraft mechanics whose first introduction to aviation was through the program. It is always a fulfilling experience to open the doors of the aviation industry to the youth and we are grateful to be a part of this amazing program,” he said.

For more information, visit ADifferentPointofView.org or phone 698-6784. Donations to this public charity are gratefully accepted. EIN#46-1048241.

— Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 