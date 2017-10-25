Halloween Party Takes Off With Different Point of View

For those who plan to do a little Halloween party hopping this weekend, A Different Point of View offers The Sky Is Not The Limit 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct 27, at Santa Barbara Center for Arts, Science and Technology, 513 Garden St.

The Halloween costume party with live music and a silent auction will feature an aviation theme for ages 21 and over. There will be food, libations and dancing, as well as opportunities to bid on silent auction items.

While costumes are optional, free airplane flight lessons will be awarded for first- and second-place winning costumes.

The band Happy Medium will play from 6:30-8 p.m., followed by D.J. Robert Everett turning the hits from 8-10 p.m.

Silent auction items include: 15 hours of flight lessons for a new pilot (Above All Aviation); two roundtrip tickets on Surf Air to anywhere it flies; pilot headset and flight bag (Above All Aviation); family four-pack to Santa Barbara Zoo; two whale-watching tickets on the Condor Express.

For interactive entertainment, guests can try an aviation photo booth for costumed selfies, or experience flight in an airplane simulator.

Tickets are $50 general admission; $75 VIP (complimentary happy hour and early admission). A portion of all tickets are tax deductible. Tickets available at Night Out, ADifferentPointofView.org and at the door.

Proceeds will provide scholarships and capacity building for A Different Point of View, the only nonprofit in the region that trains teens to fly.

Sponsors include: Wright Brothers Sponsorship – Above All Aviation; Bessie Coleman Sponsorship – Signature Flight Support & Porsche Club of America, Santa Barbara Region; John Glenn Sponsorship – Montecito Bank & Trust, Atlantic Aviation, Loco’s One-Stop Bumper Repair, Victoria Riskin, Mary and Richard Compton, Carlyn Myers and Family.

A Different Point of View (ADPOV) is a leadership development organization serving Santa Barbara County youth ages 14-19. Its mission is to engage, inspire and transform young people using flight lessons as a launching pad.

ADPOV's award-winning Aviation Career Program’s curriculum includes leadership and self-awareness training, air traffic control and aircraft maintenance workshops, full motion simulator training, and professional flight lessons.

Students are introduced to professionals and job opportunities in and out of the aviation field. Since 2012, ADPOV has served more than 450 youth.

For example, Lucas Graybill and Jacob Glasson, long-time students of A Different Point of View, entered the Aircraft Maintenance Intern Program sponsored by Above All Aviation two years ago and recently became certified as aircraft mechanics.

“A Different Point of View has served as not only a great method of community outreach for Above All Aviation, but also as a source of reliable, competent employees," said Shawn Sullivan, owner of Above All Aviation.

"We have hired two full-time aircraft mechanics whose first introduction to aviation was through the program. It is always a fulfilling experience to open the doors of the aviation industry to the youth and we are grateful to be a part of this amazing program,” he said.

For more information, visit ADifferentPointofView.org or phone 698-6784. Donations to this public charity are gratefully accepted. EIN#46-1048241.

— Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View.