Halloween Spirits Mostly Absent Again in Isla Vista on Saturday Night

Delirium Vol. III concert at the Campus Events Center credited with diverting students from traditonal street party

Students at UC Santa Barbara line up Saturday night for the Delirium Vol. 3 concetr on campus, an event that was staged as part of the effort to subdue the annual Halloween street party in Isla Vista. Click to view larger
Students at UC Santa Barbara line up Saturday night for the Delirium Vol. 3 concetr on campus, an event that was staged as part of the effort to subdue the annual Halloween street party in Isla Vista. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 29, 2016 | 11:09 p.m.

The ghost of rowdy Halloweens past did not appear in Isla Vista on Saturday night, much to the relief of law enforcement and UCSB officials.

As they were the previous night, the streets of Isla Vista were very quiet, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Partly that was due to the Delirium Vol. III concert that the UCSB Associated Students was staging at the Campus Events Center.

The show was an effort to divert students from Isla Vista's traditional Halloween street party, which in past years has attracted thousands of young people, and resulted in hundreds of citations, arrests and medical calls.

Officials also are crediting a unified effort among university officials, students and law enforcement to discourage out-of-town visitors from converging on Isla Vista for the Halloween celebration.

Many of the problems in previous years were blamed on non-locals.

As of 11 p.m., there had been 12 arrests, 14 citations and one report of an alcohol poisoning, Hoover said.

Sunday night was expected to be equally quiet in Isla Vista, with possibly more partiers hitting the streets Monday night for the actual Halloween celebration.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

