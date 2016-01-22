Hamer’s Goal Lifts San Marcos Over Dos Pueblos

Chloe Hamer's hard work and quick reactions after a deflected shot paid off with the game's only goal, giving the San Marcos girls soccer team a 1-0 Channel League win over Dos Pueblos on Friday at Girsh Park.

In the 49th minute, Hamer received the ball on the left flank, cut it back and drove it into the middle of the penalty area. The ball deflected off a Charger defender and Hamer recovered it and shot over the goalkeeper's hands for the winning goal.

Addie Furrer earned the shutout. She hasn't allowed a goal in the last three games.

The Royals improve to 3-1 in Channel League and 9-2-2 overall. Dos Pueblos is 3-8-5 and 1-1-2 in league.

