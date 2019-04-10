Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 10 , 2019, 10:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Hamilton Finefrock Fans 13, Throws 2-Hitter for Bishop Diego’s First TVL Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2019 | 9:20 p.m.

Hamilton Finefrock fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 13 and helped his own cause with two RBI, leading Bishop Diego to its first Tri-Valley League baseball victory, a 7-0 decision at Foothill Tech on Wednesday.

Finefrock didn't allow a Foothill Tech runner to reach second base until the seventh inning. Bishop catcher Jake Koeper gunned down runner trying to steal third.

The Cardinals (11-5-1, 1-4-1) scored in the first inning. Gabe Arteaga came home after a throwing error and a RBI double by Jackson Haskell.

Bishop scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings, giving Finefrock a comfortable lead.

The Cardinals put pressure on the Dragons with their running game.

"We were aggressive on the base paths, swiping eight bags which put runners in scoring position in each two-run inning," said coach Nick Katzenstein. 

Finefrock had two of those steals.

Haskell had two hits, a RBI and a stolen base.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 