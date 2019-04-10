Hamilton Finefrock Fans 13, Throws 2-Hitter for Bishop Diego’s First TVL Victory

Baseball

Hamilton Finefrock fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 13 and helped his own cause with two RBI, leading Bishop Diego to its first Tri-Valley League baseball victory, a 7-0 decision at Foothill Tech on Wednesday.

Finefrock didn't allow a Foothill Tech runner to reach second base until the seventh inning. Bishop catcher Jake Koeper gunned down runner trying to steal third.

The Cardinals (11-5-1, 1-4-1) scored in the first inning. Gabe Arteaga came home after a throwing error and a RBI double by Jackson Haskell.

Bishop scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings, giving Finefrock a comfortable lead.

The Cardinals put pressure on the Dragons with their running game.

"We were aggressive on the base paths, swiping eight bags which put runners in scoring position in each two-run inning," said coach Nick Katzenstein.

Finefrock had two of those steals.

Haskell had two hits, a RBI and a stolen base.