Hamilton Finefrock Throws a 3-Hit Gem for Bishop Diego

Baseball

Hamilton Finefrock fired a three-hit shutout for Bishop Diego's baseball team in a 5-0 victory over Fillmore on the first day of the Santa Paula Cardinal Classic Spring Break Tournament.

Finefrock needed only 71 pitches in the complete-game performance.

"He had command of his pitches and kept Fillmore’s hitters off balance all game," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein, who also gave a shoutout to junior catcher Jake Koeper, who called the game.

The Cardinals also played solid defense behind Finefrock to help make short innings, said Katzenstein

Finefrock helped his cause at the plate, getting a hit and driving in two runs.

Matthew Pate went 2 for 3 and scored two runs and Gabe Artega went 2-2, with a triple and a RBI.

Bishop Diego (4-4) plays two tournament games at Carpinteria High on Thursday. The Cardinals play Hueneme at 12:30 p.m. and Carpinteria at 3:30 p.m.

