Hamilton Finefrock’s Pitching Leads Bishop Diego Past Dunn

Hamilton Finefrock fired a three-hitter over six innings and Gabe Arteaga drove in two runs to lead Bishop Diego to a 5-1 non-league baseball win over Dunn on Wednesday.
Finefrock stuck out nine and walked three in earning the victory. Jackson Haskell pitched one inning of relief.
The pitchers were aided by Bishop’s defense, which played errorless baseball.
