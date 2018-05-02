Hammer N’ Ales Concert Benefits Habitat for Humanity

An afternoon of live bands, craft beer, food trucks and kids’ activities are on tap May 19 during Hammer N’ Ales, an annual benefit concert raising awareness and funds for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

The event takes place 1-7 p.m. at M. Special Brewery, 6860 Cortona Drive Ste. C, Goleta. Hammer N’ Ales is presented in partnership with M. Special Brewery.

This year’s band lineup features Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli as well as performances by local bands The Upbeat, Soul Majestic, Cornerstone, and David Segall.

VIP tickets are $100, general admission tickets are $45; both available at SBHabitat.org. For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit HammerNAles.com.

— Jacqueline McGuan for Hammer N' Ales.