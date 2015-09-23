Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:29 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Hammerhead Shark Goes After Local Kayaker Near Gaviota State Beach

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 23, 2015 | 12:42 p.m.

A local kayaker had a close encounter with an aggressive hammerhead shark this week off the Gaviota Coast while the man’s camera captured the incident.

Local fisherman Mark McCracken wrote in an Instagram post that he was fishing for bonito at Gaviota State Beach on Monday when the hammerhead “started ramming and biting” his kayak.

“I had to hit him over 20 times before he finally gave me some space, but still stalked me a for a half mile all the way back to shore,” McCracken wrote.

“Even after I was on shore, he paced back and forth in about 3 feet of water like he was just waiting for me to come back out.  Pretty bizarre and crazy experience to say the least.”

The sharks may be coming closer to shore as warmer waters, which could be the result of an impending El Niño, bring smaller fish to the area.

Advisories warning people of shark sightings have been issued in recent weeks, including one issued last week for East Beach after a standup paddle boarder spotted a shark more than 200 meters offshore.

Last month, two other sightings were reported off of Campus Point near UC Santa Barbara and Jalama Beach County Park.

On Tuesday, more hammerheads were found in local waters, and local fisherman Cliff Kent reported pulling in two hammerhead sharks while fishing for yellowtail, KEYT reported.

The sharks were sold to the Santa Barbara Fish Market for resale to the public. 

The hammerhead shark sightings are not just a local phenomenon, and have been seen up and down the Southern California Coastline, including by kayakers off of La Jolla and Malibu.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 