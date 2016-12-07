Hammock, Salzman, Wondolowski Join EDC Board

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announces the expansion of its board of directors to include Jim Hammock, Jim Salzman and Diane Wondolowski.

Hammock recently retired after 40 years as a top real estate appraiser with Hammock, Arnold, Smith & Company. He is the Donald Bren Distinguished Professor of Environmental Law with joint appointments at UCSB (Bren) and UCLA Law.

Wondolowski currently serves as CFO/COO at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Their combined expertise is a significant benefit to the leadership of EDC.



Hammock's long-time association with conservation groups such as The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and The Trust for Public Land, and his history with land use and open space, provide a valuable resource to EDC’s regional preservation efforts.

He retired from the board of the Santa Barbara Humane Society recently, after 29 years of service and several terms as board president.



“After a career in which I was closely involved in some of Santa Barbara’s most important land conservation efforts, joining EDC’s board is a perfect fit for me,” said Hammock. “I look forward to working with this team to help ensure we leave behind a permanent legacy of open-space.”



Salzman, in addition to working at UCSB’s Bren School and UCLA, currently sits on two high-level EPA advisory boards after formerly holding joint appointments at Duke University and the Nicholas Institute.

Salzman has written more than eight books and 80 articles and book chapters. His most recent book, Drinking Water: A History is now in its third printing. He frequently appears as a media commentator and has lectured on environmental policy on every continent except Antarctica.

A 2012 study ranked Salzman as the fifth most cited environmental law professor in the field.



“As we face environmental threats regionally, nationally and globally, nonprofit, public interest law firms like the Environmental Defense Center are a critical line of defense,” said Salzman.

“Santa Barbara is fortunate to have an organization of this caliber and I am honored to have the opportunity to join this team,” he said.



Wondolowski began her career as a CPA and went on to serve as director of finance with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History before becoming CFO for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. She then returned to the Museum of Natural History.

Wondolowski co-founded the Not-for-Profit Networking breakfast, facilitated the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Financial Managers roundtable, and presents on nonprofit financial topics in addition to actively serving on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations.



“Early in my career I had the pleasure of serving on EDC’s board of directors,” said Wondolowski. “It is particularly meaningful for me to return home to EDC when there is so much at stake for our environment and environmental health.



Also on the EDC board are Gary Hill, president; Dave Davis, vice president; Judy Pirkowitsch, treasurer; Katy Allen, secretary; and Dennis Allen, Angela Antenore, Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Mark Heintz, Gail Osherenko, Sally Semegen and Renner Wunderlich.

The Environmental Defense Center’s focus areas include protection of the Santa Barbara Channel, ensuring clean water, preserving open space and wildlife, and addressing climate and energy.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.