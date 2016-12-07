Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Hammock, Salzman, Wondolowski Join EDC Board

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | December 7, 2016 | 9:19 a.m.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announces the expansion of its board of directors to include Jim Hammock, Jim Salzman and Diane Wondolowski.

Jim Hammock Click to view larger
Jim Hammock (Enviromnental Defense Center)

Hammock recently retired after 40 years as a top real estate appraiser with Hammock, Arnold, Smith & Company. He is the Donald Bren Distinguished Professor of Environmental Law with joint appointments at UCSB (Bren) and UCLA Law.

Wondolowski currently serves as CFO/COO at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Diane Wondolowski Click to view larger
Diane Wondolowski (Enviromnental Defense Center)

Their combined expertise is a significant benefit to the leadership of EDC.
 
Hammock's long-time association with conservation groups such as The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and The Trust for Public Land, and his history with land use and open space, provide a valuable resource to EDC’s regional preservation efforts.

He retired from the board of the Santa Barbara Humane Society recently, after 29 years of service and several terms as board president.
 
“After a career in which I was closely involved in some of Santa Barbara’s most important land conservation efforts, joining EDC’s board is a perfect fit for me,” said Hammock. “I look forward to working with this team to help ensure we leave behind a permanent legacy of open-space.”
 
Salzman, in addition to working at UCSB’s Bren School and UCLA, currently sits on two high-level EPA advisory boards after formerly holding joint appointments at Duke University and the Nicholas Institute.

Jim Salzman Click to view larger
Jim Salzman (Enviromnental Defense Center)

Salzman has written more than eight books and 80 articles and book chapters. His most recent book, Drinking Water: A History is now in its third printing. He frequently appears as a media commentator and has lectured on environmental policy on every continent except Antarctica.

A 2012 study ranked Salzman as the fifth most cited environmental law professor in the field.
 
“As we face environmental threats regionally, nationally and globally, nonprofit, public interest law firms like the Environmental Defense Center are a critical line of defense,” said Salzman.

“Santa Barbara is fortunate to have an organization of this caliber and I am honored to have the opportunity to join this team,” he said.
 
Wondolowski began her career as a CPA and went on to serve as director of finance with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History before becoming CFO for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. She then returned to the Museum of Natural History.

Wondolowski co-founded the Not-for-Profit Networking breakfast, facilitated the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Financial Managers roundtable, and presents on nonprofit financial topics in addition to actively serving on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations.
 
“Early in my career I had the pleasure of serving on EDC’s board of directors,” said Wondolowski. “It is particularly meaningful for me to return home to EDC when there is so much at stake for our environment and environmental health.
 
Also on the EDC board are Gary Hill, president; Dave Davis, vice president; Judy Pirkowitsch, treasurer; Katy Allen, secretary; and Dennis Allen, Angela Antenore, Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Mark Heintz, Gail Osherenko, Sally Semegen and Renner Wunderlich.

The Environmental Defense Center’s focus areas include protection of the Santa Barbara Channel, ensuring clean water, preserving open space and wildlife, and addressing climate and energy.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 