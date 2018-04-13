Han Family Murder Case Continued to July in Santa Barbara Superior Court

Triple-murder suspect Pierre Haobsh briefly appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday as attorneys discussed minor changes to the transcripts of previous hearings.

Haobsh, 28, of Oceanside, is accused of murdering Santa Barbara Herb Clinic Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, on March 23, 2016.

The victims’ bodies were found wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage of their home on the 4600 block of Greenhill Way near Goleta.

Autopsies determined that all three died from gunshots to the head, according to authorities.

Haobsh has been ordered to stand trial for three counts of first-degree murder and special allegations in the case, and the District Attorney’s Office intends to pursue the death penalty.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a September hearing, and no tentative trial date has yet been scheduled.

Judge Brian Hill continued the case to July after a brief hearing Friday.

Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss, who is one of attorneys representing Haobsh, said Friday that the prosecution is in the process of providing discovery to the defense, and that she is “hoping we’ll have movement knowing where we are on discovery” in July.

Haobsh is being held in custody and appeared in court wearing orange Santa Barbara County Jail clothing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.