Hancock Lands 8 Awards for Marketing and Design

The Public Affairs and Communications office at Allan Hancock College has been recognized by its peers, receiving eight awards from the Community College Public Relations Organization for its advertising and design work during the organization’s 2018 conference held recently in Sacramento.

Started more than 30 years ago, the Community College Public Relations Organization (CCPRO) features community college public relations professionals from across California.



“To be recognized by our peers is humbling and the greatest honor,” said Andrew Masuda, director of public affairs and communications at Hancock.

“The awards are a testament to the college’s creative and talented staff, who turn a vision into art that commands attention and conveys important messages.”



Hancock won eight honors, called CCPRO Awards, the most the department has won in a single-year since joining the organization nearly 20 years ago. The office received three first-place and three second-place awards, and two third-place certificates.



CCPRO judges rewarded the college for its marketing and design efforts surrounding The Hancock Promise. The initiative, launched last fall, allows students who graduate from district high schools to receive their first year tuition free at Hancock starting this summer.

The college received first place in the logo design category for The Hancock Promise logo. The artwork depicts an airplane, a tribute to the college’s roots to the Hancock College of Aeronautics, flying over rolling hills and agriculture fields.

The college also took home first place in the brochure series category for its comprehensive brochures that explain every component of The Hancock Promise.

In recognition of the extensive media coverage the college received from print, radio and television media outlets when it announced The Hancock Promise last August, the college earned second place in the media success story category.



“We are especially proud to be recognized for The Hancock Promise,” said Masuda. “An entire team of people from various departments spent months designing, writing, editing and planning all of the components of the campaign. Team work made our dream and vision become realities.”



The college’s 30-second TV commercial, Changing the Odds, won first place in the TV advertising category. The spot featured three graduates from the Class of 2017 who shared their success stories.

Among those featured was Elizabeth Pompa, who just a few years after working in the fields became the first member of her family to earn a college degree.

Hancock’s promotional campaign to celebrate the Allan Hancock College Foundation’s 40th anniversary with a memorable gala, and the department’s redesign of Community News, a full-color publication distributed to every residence in the district, received second-place awards.

The department also earned third place in the best folder category, and received a bronze for its summer/fall registration promotional campaign.

In congratulating both Public Affairs and Campus Graphics, the college’s design and print shop that outputs more than 20 million impressions annually, Masuda emphasized the importance of what they do.

“We are the communicators, the messengers, the big thinkers who also attend to the smallest details. It all matters because the work of community colleges matters,” he said.

Hancock was one of 36 community colleges or districts to receive a CCPRO Award this year. Judges selected winners in almost 40 categories from nearly 500 submissions.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.