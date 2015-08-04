Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Announces Concurrent Enrollment Program for Five Area High Schools

By Andrew Masuda for Allan Hancock College | August 4, 2015 | 12:53 p.m.

Area high school students will now be able to jump start their college education without leaving their high school campuses, because Allan Hancock College has finalized plans to launch a concurrent enrollment pilot program at five area high schools beginning this fall.

Students at Cabrillo, Santa Ynez, St. Joseph, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools can simultaneously receive high school and college credit by registering for courses that will be taught at each school.

“Being able to earn college credit while still in high school allows students to get a head start on college,” said Rick Rantz, dean of extended campus. “The program will translate into significant savings for students in terms of both time and money.”

The program was developed using standards established by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. As part of the pilot program, Hancock will offer one political science and one history class. Both classes satisfy part of the history and government requirements for the California State University and University of California systems, Hancock and many private colleges.

Hancock will offer US History to 1877 (HIST 107) at Santa Ynez, St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley high schools this fall. Students at Santa Ynez, Santa Maria and Cabrillo high schools will be able to take American Government (POLS 103).

The offerings at Santa Ynez, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Cabrillo high schools will be 12-week courses that begin the week of Sep. 21. The history class at St. Joseph High School begins Sep. 28 and runs through Dec. 10.

The California Community College Chancellor’s Office made increasing opportunities for high school students its top legislative priority in 2015. Research shows students who participate in concurrent enrollment programs graduate from high school and enroll in college at higher rates, are less likely to require remedial courses and are more likely to earn college degrees.

“This is a win-win for students, parents, the college and community,” said George Railey, Jr., associate superintendent / vice president, academic affairs. “The program will result in more students who are more likely to attend and succeed in college. It will also translate into a better educated population, which will improve the local economy and attract more businesses to the community.”

As part of the program, all fees, including materials, will be paid by the four participating public high school districts. Students at St. Joseph High School, a private school, must pay all fees to participate in Hancock’s concurrent enrollment program.

The college plans to offer different history and political science classes and add a French class during the spring 2016 semester.

“This is an incredible deal because students could potentially complete 12 units of college courses by the time they graduate high school, which is equivalent to a full semester’s worth of college classes,” added Railey. “The best part is it’s free for most students and parents.”

In order to participate in the pilot program, students must have at least junior standing in high school, reside and be enrolled in Santa Barbara County high schools or home schools, as well as have a minimum 2.5 high school unweighted grade point average.

The requirements are similar to the college’s College NOW! program where junior and senior high school students complete college courses on the Hancock campus.

Instruction will take place at the participating school and each class will be taught by college-approved faculty. To be eligible, instructors met specific requirements and completed specific training and orientation about course curriculum, assessment, procedures and other important policies.

Interested students and their parents should first meet with their high school counselors to plan for the fall schedule and complete required documentation.

For more information, contact the college’s Admissions and Records office at 805.922.6966 x3248 or [email protected].

Concurrent Enrollment Schedule of Classes: Fall 2015

Cabrillo High School

POLS 103

CRN       Time                     Start Date    End Date    Credits     Max. Enrollment

22043     10:27-11:17 a.m.    9/22/15       12/10/15        3            35

 

Pioneer Valley High School

POLS 103

CRN       Time                  Start Date    End Date    Credits     Max. Enrollment

22134      7:30-8:20 a.m.    9/22/15        12/10/15        3            35

 

Santa Maria High School

POLS 103

CRN       Time                     Start Date    End Date    Credits      Max. Enrollment

22135      9:30-10:20 a.m.    9/22/15       12/10/15        3            36

 

Santa Ynez High School

HIST 107

CRN       Time                     Start Date    End Date    Credits      Max. Enrollment

20030       8-9:40 a.m.            9/22/15     12/10/15        3            35

21383      10-11:40 a.m.         9/22/15     12/10/15        3            35

21384      12-2:00 p.m.           9/22/15     12/10/15        3            35

 

POLS 103

CRN       Time                    Start Date    End Date    Credits         Max. Enrollment

22054      12:20-2 p.m.        9/22/15       12/10/15        3            30

22055      12:20-2 p.m.        9/21/15       12/10/15        3            30

 

St. Joseph High School

HIST 107

CRN       Time            Start Date    End Date    Credits         Max. Enrollment

22053     T.B.D            9/28/15       12/10/15         3                 25

—Andrew Masuda is the interim director of public affairs for Allan Hancock College.

 
