Hancock Band Strikes Up Eclectic Holiday Concert

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform its Annual Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria. The concert is free to all; tickets not needed.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix of arrangements including: "The Star Spangled Banner," "Sleigh Ride," Star of Wonder,"

"An English Christmas," "Up On The Housetop," "Ring In The Joy," "Hebraic Rhapsody," "Carol Of The Bells," "An Irving Berlin Christmas" and "Christmas Sing-A-Long."

The band, led by Greg Stoll, has been performing on the Central Coast for many years.

It is composed of AHC students plus adult members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program and features 70-plus musicians in a standard wind band-style configuration with percussion.

For more information regarding the Hancock College Concert Band or this concert, call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

— Allan Hancock College Concert Band.