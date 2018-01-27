Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Hancock Baseball Comes From Behind to Defeat LA Pierce, 8-6, to Improve to 2-0

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 27, 2018 | 8:21 p.m.

Josh Tonascia delivered a two-out, two-run single to help the Allan Hancock College baseball team erase a 6-4 deficit in its 8-6 victory over L.A. Pierce on Saturday at John Osborne Field. Officials called the game after eight innings due to darkness. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 after defeating the Brahmas for the second straight day. Hancock will host Cabrillo at 1 p.m. on Sunday to continue its four-game homestand to open the 2018 season.

Trailing 6-4 to start the home half of the seventh, Cordell Bowie started the rally with a single and later stole second. Reed Odland reached on an error by the second baseman to put two runners aboard with one down. Dylan Maiden followed with a RBI-single to plate Bowie and pull Hancock to within 6-5. Chad Jones advanced the runners for the second out, and the Brahmas elected to intentionally walk Quinntin Perez to load the bases. After a pitching change, Tonascia singled in Odland and Maiden to give Hancock the lead for good at 7-6. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the eighth on a RBI-single off the bat of Maiden. 

The Bulldogs came from behind after coughing up an early 4-0 lead. Perez ripped a RBI-double and Tonascia singled him home in the bottom of the first inning to give Hancock a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs added two more in the third inning when Odland singled home Bowie and Diego Martinez.

Pierce inched closer with two in the fourth and took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Pierce built a 6-4 lead in the sixth with a run on a Hancock error.

Tonascia and Odland each collected three hits for the Bulldogs. Maiden, Perez and Bowie had two hits apiece. Tonascia drove in three runs, while Odland drove in two runs. Bowie also scored three times in the game.

The Bulldogs drew 10 walks at the plate. Center fielder Daniel Curiel walked three times, while Bowie, Perez and Martinez earned two free passes each.

Freshman Ismael Hernandez started on the mound for Hancock. The Cabrillo High School graduate allowed five hits and two runs over four innings and left with the Bulldogs ahead 4-2. He walked two and struck out three Brahmas. Sophomore Phillip Martin allowed four runs, three of them earned, in two innings of relief. He issued two walks and struck out two. Jake Shusterich earned the win with two shutout innings of relief. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate struck out two and allowed two hits.

