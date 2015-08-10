Hancock Begins Building Infrastructure for On-Campus Home Football Games

Advice

Allan Hancock College has announced plans to install bleachers at Hancock Football Stadium for its inaugural season of on-campus home football games.

Crews will begin to install the temporary bleachers and press box at the football stadium on the Allan Hancock College campus on Aug. 11, 2015. The work will allow the Hancock football team to play the first on-campus home games in the fall since the college opened at its current location nearly 60 years ago.

Previously, the football team played home games at Ernest Righetti and Santa Maria high schools.



The football stadium is located off the South College Drive entrance near the gymnasium.

The media is invited to come by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and the college requests that interested parties call or email Phil Hamer at 805.922.6966 x3469 [email protected] in order to ensure reporter and photographer safety.

The bleachers, which will seat about 1,250 spectators, will be installed on the west end of the football field, while the press box will be erected on the east portion of the field.

A temporary scoreboard will be installed next week near the north end of the field. Facilities crews will begin to paint the field the week of Aug. 31.

The Bulldogs open the 2015 season at home on Saturday, Sep. 5, at 2 p.m. against Santa Ana College.

— Andrew Masuda represents Allan Hancock College.