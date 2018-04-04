Hancock Boosters to Present Check to School on Saturday

Sports

Hancock College Athletic Booster Board members Keith Pierce and Jim Glines will present a ceremonial check during Allan Hancock College’s football home opener on Saturday September 9, 2017. The donation of $119,046.80 will fund a new football scoreboard. The game (vs. East Los Angeles Huskies) begins at 2 p.m. Donors and sponsors will be recognized prior to the game, during the coin toss and the check will be presented during half-time.

The funds for a new scoreboard represent the amount Hancock College Boosters, Inc. have raised money over the last two years thanks to successful Joe White Memorial Dinner/Auction events. It will be presented to Hancock College Superintendent/President, Dr. Kevin Walthers, and Athletic Director, Kim Ensing. The Joe White dinner and auction was started by the boosters in 2001 and has raised more than $825,000 for capital improvements for Hancock Athletics – including the renovation of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium, renovation of the baseball facility and John Osborne Field, as well as the softball field. Funds have also been allocated towards the purchase of new bleachers, scoreboards, floors, a sound system, scorer’s table and much more.

Other goals of the program is to ensure all student athletes are provided with the resources and opportunities to achieve their goals and to assume leadership roles both on campus and in the community.

“This new scoreboard will significantly enhance the game experience for our athletes and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Walthers, Superintendent/President. “We’re extremely grateful to our Athletic Boosters for all that they’ve done for Hancock.”