Hancock Can’t Keep Up Against Strong East Los Angeles

College Basketball

Despite 16 points from Glenn Jordan, the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team fell 63-46 to East Los Angeles, the No. 2 ranked team in the Southern California Region and No. 3 team in California, to open the 2nd Annual Hinson’s Tire Pros Winter Classic hosted by Cuesta College on Friday. The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 14 in the SoCal Region, fell to 10-7 overall, while the Huskies improved to 13-3.

Jordan led the Bulldogs after hitting 6-of-19 overall from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range. He sank 2-of-3 from the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds.

The cold-shooting Bulldogs trailed 26-15 at halftime after shooting 16 percent in the first half, sinking 5-of-31 from the floor. Hancock attempted 18 3-pointers in the first half and made just one of them. Jordan led the Bulldogs with five points in the first half.

Overall, Hancock hit 17-of-62 shots from the field in the game or 27 percent. The Bulldogs shot 14 percent from 3-point range by hitting 4-of-29 from beyond-the-arc. Hancock made 8-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Devin Davis added eight points and three steals for Hancock, while Shane Carney finished with seven points and two assists. Shemarr Parker led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds, while Trenton Mitchell added five boards.

Roderick Williams led the Huskies with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Solomon Hut added 11 rebounds and eight points. The Huskies outrebounded Hancock 45 to 26.

Hancock will face L.A. Harbor (10-6) in the consolation semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mt. San Jacinto defeated Harbor 76-68 on Friday.