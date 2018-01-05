Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Hancock Can’t Keep Up Against Strong East Los Angeles

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 5, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Despite 16 points from Glenn Jordan, the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team fell 63-46 to East Los Angeles, the No. 2 ranked team in the Southern California Region and No. 3 team in California, to open the 2nd Annual Hinson’s Tire Pros Winter Classic hosted by Cuesta College on Friday. The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 14 in the SoCal Region, fell to 10-7 overall, while the Huskies improved to 13-3.

Jordan led the Bulldogs after hitting 6-of-19 overall from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range. He sank 2-of-3 from the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds.

The cold-shooting Bulldogs trailed 26-15 at halftime after shooting 16 percent in the first half, sinking 5-of-31 from the floor. Hancock attempted 18 3-pointers in the first half and made just one of them. Jordan led the Bulldogs with five points in the first half.

Overall, Hancock hit 17-of-62 shots from the field in the game or 27 percent. The Bulldogs shot 14 percent from 3-point range by hitting 4-of-29 from beyond-the-arc. Hancock made 8-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Devin Davis added eight points and three steals for Hancock, while Shane Carney finished with seven points and two assists. Shemarr Parker led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds, while Trenton Mitchell added five boards.

Roderick Williams led the Huskies with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Solomon Hut added 11 rebounds and eight points. The Huskies outrebounded Hancock 45 to 26.

Hancock will face L.A. Harbor (10-6) in the consolation semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mt. San Jacinto defeated Harbor 76-68 on Friday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 