Hancock Can’t Maintain Late Lead, Falls to East LA

Baseball

Despite three hits apiece from Dylan Maiden, Chris Taitague and Chad Jones, a six-run rally in the eighth inning by East Los Angeles resulted in an 11-10 loss for the Allan Hancock College baseball team during opening day of Hancock’s Spring Classic Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. The Bulldogs fell to 12-20 overall, while East L.A. improved to 15-17.

Hancock stormed out to an early 2-0 lead behind a two-run triple by Maiden to drive in Josh Harmonay and Kyle von Tillow. The Huskies reclaimed the lead with a five-run third inning. Hancock evened the score with three runs in the fourth thanks to RBI-doubles by Daniel Curiel and Taitague, and a RBI-single by Jones.

The Bulldogs regained the lead with a four-run outburst in the fifth inning. Wyatt Coll and Jones hit RBI-singles, Maiden drove in a run with his second triple of the game and later scored on a wild pitch.

Hancock added to its lead in the seventh on a RBI-single off the bat of Taitague to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-5.

Hancock starting pitcher Walker Armstrong threw seven solid innings. The sophomore allowed five runs, three of which were earned. He struck out seven and left the game with a 10-5 lead.

The Huskies sent 11 men to the plate in the eighth inning and scored six runs against four Hancock relief pitchers. Pinch hitter Kyle Francis delivered a game-tying, two-run single, and Gabriel Figueroa broke the tie with a two-out, RBI-single.

Nate Alcantar allowed five runs, two hits and walked two in 2/3 of an inning. Matt Hamon took the loss after allowing one run in the eighth inning. Phil Almanza allowed hits to the two hitters he faced. Maiden threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout.

Maiden went 3-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI, three runs, two triples and one walk. Taitague and Jones both went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI. Hancock finished with 12 hits overall and drew six walks.

The three-day tournament will continue Wednesday, April 12, and end Thursday, April 13. On Wednesday, Cypress will play Canyons at 11 a.m. at Cuesta; Hancock will host Fresno City College at 1 p.m.; Merced and East LA will play at Elks Field at 1 p.m.; and Cuesta will host Cerritos at 2:30 p.m. Thursday’s schedule will include Hancock hosting Cerritos, Cuesta will welcome Merced, East L.A. will play Canyons at Elks Field, and Fresno will take on Cypress at Sinsheimer Stadium. All four games on Thursday will start at noon.