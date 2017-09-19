Hancock Can’t Rally After Slow Start, Fall 5-2

Soccer

Allan Hancock College men’s soccer team lose their first game in over two weeks. The Crush defeated the Bulldogs 5-2 at Clovis Community College.

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing 4-0 before they scored their first goal. “Today was not our day,” said head coach Billy Vinnedge. “We started off slow and just couldn’t get going.” Freshman Andres Montano scored in the 68th minute off a pass from freshman Alex Herrera.

Sophomore Nathan Perez found sophomore Migel Gomez in the 80th minute for the second goal for the Bulldogs. Gomez now leads the team in points with 11 (four goals and three assists) while Perez now has two assists on the year.

Goalkeeper Antony Herrera had three saves on the game. Herrera has 25 saves on the season in eight starts.

“We have two days to turn it back around and get ready for Friday,” said Vinnedge.

Hancock will travel to Chabot on Friday, September 22. Game time is 4 p.m.