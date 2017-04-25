Hancock Clinches Share of WSC Softball Title With Moorpark Sweep

Softball

Myranda Morales delivered a walk-off hit in the opener then added two hits and 2 RBI in the second game to help the Allan Hancock College softball team sweep a doubleheader from Moorpark and clinch a share of the Western State Conference’s North Division title. It marked the team’s third conference title in the last four years under head coach Scia Maumausolo. The Bulldogs won the opener 4-3 and the second game 6-2 on their home field in Santa MAria. Hancock finished the regular season 19-5 in conference and 27-13 overall. Moorpark fell to 15-8 in league and 18-9-1 on the year.

Hancock grabbed the early lead in the opener with a three-run fourth inning. Emily Gantt hit a two-run pinch-hit double that drove in Bailey Killough and Nakaila Fuggs with the game’s first runs. Christabel Chavez followed with a single that allowed Sierra Martinez, who pinch ran for Gantt, to score to give Hancock a 3-0 lead. Moorpark got two runs back in the fifth against Killough, who walked three and hit another batter in the inning. Shannon Peterson relieved Killough in the sixth and allowed an unearned run to the Raiders.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Larrissa Ostrander hit a one-out double and moved to third on a single from Isabella Partida. Maggie Dasis walked to load the bases setting the stage for Morales, who sent a basehit to centerfield to end the first game.

Ostrander went 3-for-4 in the win, while Gantt, Chavez, Killough, Morales and Partida each had one hit.

Killough earned a no-decision after allowing two runs and three hits over five innings. The freshman walked eight and struck out five. Peterson earned the win with two innings of relief.

Moorpark scored in the top of the first to take the early lead in the second game. Hancock responded with a two-run double in the bottom half that drove in Ostrander and Partida to give Hancock a 2-1 lead.

The Raiders tied it with a home run in the third off the bat of Lacee Smollen. The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the fourth when Fuggs singled home Gantt to put Hancock ahead 3-2. In the fifth, Gantt took care of adding insurance runs by herself with a two-run home run, her sixth of the season that made it 5-2. Hancock added another in the sixth when Fuggs sprinted home on a wild pitch.

Morales and Gantt went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI apiece. Fuggs, Peterson and Ostrander had one hit each. Peterson earned her second win of the day with a complete game. The sophomore allowed six hits and two runs. She struck out one and walked one.

Hancock finished tied for first with Ventura to secure its third conference title in the last four years. Both teams earned automatic berths into the CCCAA Regionals. Hancock will receive the conference’s top seed because the Bulldogs won two of their three meetings with the Pirates. The brackets will be released on Saturday, April 29. The first round of Regionals run May 5-6.