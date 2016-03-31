Hancock College Announces Registration Dates for Summer, Fall Semesters

For the first time, students at Allan Hancock College will be able to register for both summer and fall classes in April. The college’s schedules of summer and fall classes will go live on the college’s website Monday, April 4, and registration for both semesters begins Monday, April 18.

This summer, the college will offer more than 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or ten weeks.

Approximately 225 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 130 will be online courses and almost 50 will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Ten-week classes begin Monday, June 6. Six-and eight-week courses start Monday, June 13. Five-week classes start June 6 or July 18.

Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 22. The college will offer nearly 1,300 classes during the fall semester, including 200 online and 145 at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Starting April 4, the summer and fall class schedules will be accessible online. Click the Class Search link on the home page for real-time information about available courses. You can search by term, subject, time, location or credits, among other options.

Priority registration for both summer and fall classes begins Monday, April 18, and runs through Friday, April 22. Priority registration is given to qualified students, such as learning assistance students, active members and veterans of the U.S. armed forces, student-athletes and students who have completed 50-100 credits.

New students who completed the assessment tests, an academic advising workshop and the new student orientation before April 17 are also eligible for priority registration.

Open registration for all students begins on Saturday, April 23.

High school students enrolled in the College Now! program will be able to register for pre-approved classes beginning Monday, May 2.

Free print copies of the summer and fall “2016 Schedule at a Glance” will be available in the coming weeks at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area, while supplies last.

The schedule contains a basic listing of credit classes at the time of publication. However, all students should use the online class search for real-time information and details.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click the appropriate credit or Community Education admissions application link from the Apply & Register home page.

All students register online via the student portal myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee.

Fees for the summer semester are due at the time of registration. Fall fees are due by Friday, July 8.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. Each year, more than 60 percent of Hancock students receive financial assistance. Dring the 2014-15 academic year, students received nearly $37 million in direct financial aid, including more than $530,000 in scholarships awarded by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the Financial Aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 for details or go online to www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop down box.

Once again, for the first time, registration for summer and fall classes at Hancock will begin April 18. The class schedules will go online April 4.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.