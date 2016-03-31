Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:51 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Hancock College Announces Registration Dates for Summer, Fall Semesters

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | March 31, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

For the first time, students at Allan Hancock College will be able to register for both summer and fall classes in April. The college’s schedules of summer and fall classes will go live on the college’s website Monday, April 4, and registration for both semesters begins Monday, April 18. 

This summer, the college will offer more than 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or ten weeks.

Approximately 225 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 130 will be online courses and almost 50 will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Ten-week classes begin Monday, June 6. Six-and eight-week courses start Monday, June 13. Five-week classes start June 6 or July 18.

Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 22. The college will offer nearly 1,300 classes during the fall semester, including 200 online and 145 at the Lompoc Valley Center. 

Starting April 4, the summer and fall class schedules will be accessible online. Click the Class Search link on the home page for real-time information about available courses. You can search by term, subject, time, location or credits, among other options.

Priority registration for both summer and fall classes begins Monday, April 18, and runs through Friday, April 22. Priority registration is given to qualified students, such as learning assistance students, active members and veterans of the U.S. armed forces, student-athletes and students who have completed 50-100 credits.

New students who completed the assessment tests, an academic advising workshop and the new student orientation before April 17 are also eligible for priority registration. 

Open registration for all students begins on Saturday, April 23.

High school students enrolled in the College Now! program will be able to register for pre-approved classes beginning Monday, May 2.

Free print copies of the summer and fall “2016 Schedule at a Glance” will be available in the coming weeks at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area, while supplies last.

The schedule contains a basic listing of credit classes at the time of publication. However, all students should use the online class search for real-time information and details.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click the appropriate credit or Community Education admissions application link from the Apply & Register home page.

All students register online via the student portal myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee.  

Fees for the summer semester are due at the time of registration. Fall fees are due by Friday, July 8.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. Each year, more than 60 percent of Hancock students receive financial assistance. Dring the 2014-15 academic year, students received nearly $37 million in direct financial aid, including more than $530,000 in scholarships awarded by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the Financial Aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 for details or go online to www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop down box.

Once again, for the first time, registration for summer and fall classes at Hancock will begin April 18. The class schedules will go online April 4.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 