Allan Hancock College Approves Contract with New President

Kevin Walthers will take the reins as Allan Hancock College president beginning July 8, following official approval of his contract Tuesday night.

Walthers, currently president of Las Positas College, penned a one-year contract to assume the full-time job Tuesday night during a regular meeting of Hancock’s Board of Trustees.

He will be paid a base salary of $209,000 per year.

Trustees earlier this month unofficially offered the position to Walthers, and then paid a site visit to Las Positas College, where Walthers has been serving as president since August 2011.

The longtime administrator was picked as the last man standing at the conclusion of a months-long search to find a permanent replacement for José Ortiz, who left last June to head the Peralta Community College District in Oakland.

Betty Miller, former vice president and director of administrative services, has been serving as interim president in the meantime.

Walthers rose to the top of three finalists, which also included Luis Sanchez, Hancock’s vice president of academic affairs, and Christopher Villa, Fresno City College vice president of student services.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Walthers to Allan Hancock College,” said Larry Lahr, Hancock board chairman. “He is a great fit for this college and our community. Dr. Walthers’ enthusiasm for the position and the community, coupled with his excellent leadership and management experience, will serve us well.”

According to his contract, Walthers will receive approximately $37,458 annually for benefits (including health and welfare) and $2,000 for moving expenses.

Walthers will leave Las Positas College, which serves 8,500 students from the East Bay region of Alameda, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, to lead a larger enrollment of about 11,500 students at Hancock’s four locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“It may sound trite, but this is a dream come true for my family and me,” Walthers said in a statement. “I have been aware of the good work and great success of Allan Hancock College for many years, and had hoped that someday I might be a part of this wonderful college and community. Now that day has come and I could not be more pleased.”

Walthers will be the fifth permanent president in the college’s history.

He previously served as the vice chancellor for administration for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. He also served in executive roles with the Utah State Board of Regents and the College of Eastern Utah.

