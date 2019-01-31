Bulldog Bow-WOW Event Gives Students a Lead on Hancock College Happenings

Students at Allan Hancock College can learn the latest about the school’s student services, academic programs and student organizations during spring semester’s kick-off event, Bulldog Bow-WOW, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

Sponsored by the college’s Associated Student Body Government, the event will be held at both the Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center.

The Santa Maria event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Student Center (Bldg. G). The Lompoc Valley Center event is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, upstairs in Bldg. 1.

Participants will:

Learn about essential student services to help them succeed in college, such as counseling, tutoring and financial aid.

Meet faculty and staff

Explore academic and career prep programs

Enjoy free music and food

For more about Bulldog Bow-WOW, call or email Stephanie Robb at Santa Maria campus, 1-805-922-6966 ext. 3734, [email protected]; or Christine Grelck at Lompoc Valley Center, 1-805-735-3366 ext. 5215, [email protected]

The toll free number from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1-866-342-5242, then dial the appropriate extension.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.