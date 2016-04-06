Hancock College Car Club to Host Car Show, Barbecue to Fund ’67 Ford Ranchero Restoration Project

Automotive technology students at Allan Hancock College are hoping the community will fuel their education with invaluable hands-on work experience.

The student-run Car Club will host a car show Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The show will take place at the college’s state-of-the-art $18 million Industrial Technology Complex on the Santa Maria campus.

The public will be able to check out the cars and tour the college’s facility and auto labs at no charge. Students will also sell a barbecue lunch for $10.

“Planning the car show has been a great experience for our club members. We have been able to work together with a common purpose,” said Alex Tavera, club president. “The event will also really help us spread the word about the great automotive technology program at Hancock.”

Tavera is one of about 20 students in the college’s car club. Industrial technology department chair, Eric Mason, and instructors Patrick McGuire and Loren Bradbury are club advisors.

The club’s mission is to promote student integration, cooperation and team-building skills through car-related activities.

“The club really gives students the chance to get involved with classmates beyond the classroom,” Mason said. “There is tremendous value in the teamwork, organization, leadership and friendships these students make in the process of planning an event and restoring a car.”

The car show is a fundraiser for the automotive technology program. Money raised from car registration fees and lunch sales will allow students to restore a 1967 Ford Ranchero.

“The car needs a new engine, body work, paint job, a full restoration. All of the parts that we need are expensive,” said Tavera. “The hands-on experience of taking something that is damaged and bringing it to life again is incredible. We love working on vehicles and hope we get a chance to restore the Ranchero.”

Space is still available to enter the car show. The car registration fee is $30 or $35 for the registration fee and lunch. Admission to the event is free to the public.

For more information or to register a car, contact the Allan Hancock College Car Club at [email protected] or 805.922.6966 x3335.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.