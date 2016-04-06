Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Hancock College Car Club to Host Car Show, Barbecue to Fund ’67 Ford Ranchero Restoration Project

Instructor Loren Bradbury (left) works with Allan Hancock College automotive technology students Juan Cedeno (center) and Adrian Palacios (right) in the college’s state-of-the-art Industrial Technology Complex. The college’s Car Club will host a free car show Saturday, April 23, to help fundraise for a car restoration project.
Instructor Loren Bradbury (left) works with Allan Hancock College automotive technology students Juan Cedeno (center) and Adrian Palacios (right) in the college’s state-of-the-art Industrial Technology Complex. The college’s Car Club will host a free car show Saturday, April 23, to help fundraise for a car restoration project. (Allan Hancock College photo)
By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | April 6, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Automotive technology students at Allan Hancock College are hoping the community will fuel their education with invaluable hands-on work experience.

The student-run Car Club will host a car show Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The show will take place at the college’s state-of-the-art $18 million Industrial Technology Complex on the Santa Maria campus.

The public will be able to check out the cars and tour the college’s facility and auto labs at no charge. Students will also sell a barbecue lunch for $10.

“Planning the car show has been a great experience for our club members. We have been able to work together with a common purpose,” said Alex Tavera, club president. “The event will also really help us spread the word about the great automotive technology program at Hancock.”

Tavera is one of about 20 students in the college’s car club. Industrial technology department chair, Eric Mason, and instructors Patrick McGuire and Loren Bradbury are club advisors.

The club’s mission is to promote student integration, cooperation and team-building skills through car-related activities.

“The club really gives students the chance to get involved with classmates beyond the classroom,” Mason said. “There is tremendous value in the teamwork, organization, leadership and friendships these students make in the process of planning an event and restoring a car.”

The car show is a fundraiser for the automotive technology program. Money raised from car registration fees and lunch sales will allow students to restore a 1967 Ford Ranchero.

“The car needs a new engine, body work, paint job, a full restoration. All of the parts that we need are expensive,” said Tavera. “The hands-on experience of taking something that is damaged and bringing it to life again is incredible. We love working on vehicles and hope we get a chance to restore the Ranchero.”

Space is still available to enter the car show. The car registration fee is $30 or $35 for the registration fee and lunch. Admission to the event is free to the public. 

For more information or to register a car, contact the Allan Hancock College Car Club at [email protected] or 805.922.6966 x3335.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 