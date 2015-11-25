Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:26 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Hancock College Dance Program Premieres Jesus Solario’s ‘Dream Catcher’

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | November 25, 2015 | 9:24 a.m.

Dream Catcher, an entertaining and innovative dance show that takes the audience on a trip around world, will debut at Allan Hancock College’s Severson Theatre beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015.

“The dance program has never had an opportunity to do a show like this before,” said Dianne McMahon, dance program coordinator. “Jesus and his show bring a whole new dimension to the dance program and it’s an experience the Central Coast should not miss.”

Hancock dance instructor Jesus Solorio wrote and choreographed the production. Solorio sang, danced and choreographed for hit television shows like Glee, Hannah Montana and So You Think You Can Dance? 

"Dream Catcher is my baby,” confessed Solorio, the show’s creator and director. “It is near and dear to my heart. It’s scary and exciting at the same time to create something to represent Hancock, the dance program, our entire cast and crew, as well as myself.”

The main character of the show, The Dancer, meets and dances with new people while traveling the world. The cast and crew includes nearly 50 Hancock students and staff.
Solorio said the show was a reflection of his personal experience.

“I learned about the traditional dances in each country I visited, as well as their cultural and linguistic histories,” said Solorio. “I am sharing the experiences with my students and the Central Coast. The show will entertain, educate and transport audiences to places they may have only heard about but never visited.”

The family-oriented show features recognizable songs and dances. Solorio said the show involves audience participation where guests may be asked to sing and dance along with the cast.

“Our guests will be able to purchase dream catchers at the door for $3 so they can transport along with us during the show,” said Solorio.  

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the door. Prizes include an iPad Mini and $100 gift certificate to Trattoria Uliveto, a popular restaurant in Orcutt.

The show opens Wednesday, Dec. 2, with a 7 p.m. show. There will be evening performances Wednesday through Sunday. There will also be 1:30 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for children ages 5 - 12 and $13 for adults. They may be purchased at the PCPA box office, online at www.dreamcatchershow.com or at the door.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and communications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 

