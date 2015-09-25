Hancock College Establishes Student Emergency Fund with Help from Central Coast Businesses

Advice

When an emergency or crisis situation arises, students at Allan Hancock College will be able to receive temporary financial assistance thanks to the generosity of Central Coast businesses.

The college has established the Student Emergency Fund to help students unable to meet immediate, essential expenses because of hardships related to an emergency situation.

“Historically, students attending community colleges are forced to drop out because of a variety of insurmountable financial barriers,” said Associate Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services Nohemy Ornelas. “Whether it’s purchasing a textbook, paying a car repair bill or child care, this fund will help students, who are experiencing an emergency, stay in school and succeed.”

The fund is operated out of the Vice President of Student Services’ office. The amounts that can be requested from the Student Emergency Fund depend on the situation, and funds can typically be made available within 12 hours of the request.

“The college has been able to help students obtain their textbooks. We also helped ensure a student was able to take classes this semester,” added Ornelas. “It is wonderful to be able to offer this financial support to help keep our students in school during difficult times.”

Heritage Oaks Bank and Pacific Gas and Electric have already donated to help launch the Student Emergency Fund.

“We are proud to pitch in and help Allan Hancock College’s new Student Emergency Fund get off to a fast start,” said Heritage Oaks Bank Vice President Valerie Moya. “We hope that other local businesses will join us in making a contribution to help students when they need it most.”

In order to apply, students must be enrolled at Hancock and already exhausted their immediate support networks, such as scholarships, grants, family and friends.

Applications are available in the office of the Vice President of Student Services, which is located in the Student Services building (building A) on the main campus.

For more information about the program, call 805.922.6966 x3267 or email [email protected].

Individuals or businesses interested in donating to the fund should contact the Allan Hancock College Foundation at 805.925.2004.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.