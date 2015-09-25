Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Hancock College Establishes Student Emergency Fund with Help from Central Coast Businesses

Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. (center) received a donation to the Student Emergency Fund from Heritage Oaks Bank Vice President Valerie Moya (right) and customer service representative Benjamin Reyes, who is also a Hancock dance instructor.
Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. (center) received a donation to the Student Emergency Fund from Heritage Oaks Bank Vice President Valerie Moya (right) and customer service representative Benjamin Reyes, who is also a Hancock dance instructor. (Hancock College photo)
By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 25, 2015 | 11:16 a.m.

When an emergency or crisis situation arises, students at Allan Hancock College will be able to receive temporary financial assistance thanks to the generosity of Central Coast businesses.

The college has established the Student Emergency Fund to help students unable to meet immediate, essential expenses because of hardships related to an emergency situation.

“Historically, students attending community colleges are forced to drop out because of a variety of insurmountable financial barriers,” said Associate Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services Nohemy Ornelas. “Whether it’s purchasing a textbook, paying a car repair bill or child care, this fund will help students, who are experiencing an emergency, stay in school and succeed.”

The fund is operated out of the Vice President of Student Services’ office. The amounts that can be requested from the Student Emergency Fund depend on the situation, and funds can typically be made available within 12 hours of the request.

“The college has been able to help students obtain their textbooks. We also helped ensure a student was able to take classes this semester,” added Ornelas. “It is wonderful to be able to offer this financial support to help keep our students in school during difficult times.”

Heritage Oaks Bank and Pacific Gas and Electric have already donated to help launch the Student Emergency Fund.

“We are proud to pitch in and help Allan Hancock College’s new Student Emergency Fund get off to a fast start,” said Heritage Oaks Bank Vice President Valerie Moya. “We hope that other local businesses will join us in making a contribution to help students when they need it most.”

In order to apply, students must be enrolled at Hancock and already exhausted their immediate support networks, such as scholarships, grants, family and friends.

Applications are available in the office of the Vice President of Student Services, which is located in the Student Services building (building A) on the main campus.

For more information about the program, call 805.922.6966 x3267 or email [email protected].

Individuals or businesses interested in donating to the fund should contact the Allan Hancock College Foundation at 805.925.2004.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 