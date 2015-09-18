Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Hancock College Expands Curriculum, Offering GED Prep Courses

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 18, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

The Community Education program at Allan Hancock College is offering more ways for students to follow a path to success. The college is adding classes to help adults who did not graduate from high school earn their general education development certificates, better known as GED.

Prep classes are now offered in all four GED exam content areas: reasoning through language arts, mathematical reasoning, science and social studies.

Bilingual and English-only classes are designed to help students gain the skills to pass each of the four areas of the new computerized GED test. Students will have the opportunity to practice test items for the computerized test.

These classes are offered at no charge, and anyone 18 years and older can enroll.

Students can enroll any time for GED preparation classes. Classes are offered at several convenient locations, including the Santa Maria campus, Lompoc Valley Center, Solvang Center, Atkinson Center, Center for Employment Training, Workforce Resource Center and the Guadalupe Family Services Center.

The new classes offer in-depth, easy-to-understand instruction in each area of the test.

In math reasoning, students receive instruction in mathematical reasoning skills needed for the GED test.

In language arts, students learn reading and writing skills to pass the test while developing other skills to help prepare for college and jobs. Though the class is open-entry, a reading level of eighth grade or above is recommended.

For class locations and dates, visit www.hancockcollege.edu, click Class Search, Fall 2015 and Community Education. 

The classes are listed as GED Test Preparation (NASK 7005A). You may also receive admission and registration assistance in person at Community Education (bldg. S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209 or visit Community Education and speak with a counselor. 

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
