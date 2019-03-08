Pixel Tracker

Hancock College, Keys 2 the Coast Offer Innovative Internship

Students work to solve real-world business challenges

Allan Hancock students participate in 20-hour paid internship.
(Courtesy photo)
By Donna Polizzi for Keys 2 the Coast | March 8, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Allan Hancock College is preparing 24 students for high-wage, innovative careers via the CCC Maker Makermatic Team Internship (Makermatic). The internship started Feb. 26 and runs through March 14.

“I’m a business major, so this is the perfect internship for me,” said Hancock student Vincent Padilla. “I like that we are learning how to solve business problems in real-world scenarios.

"The focus has really been on teamwork, and I think the skills we are learning will help us in any career.”

The 20-hour, paid internship is the result of a collaboration between the college and Keys 2 the Coast, a local business specializing in wine, dining and travel recommendations on the Central Coast.

Student interns were given a high-level, real-world business challenge from Keys 2 the Coast, as well as subchallenges help take the business to the next level. The internship takes place in the college’s industrial technology building on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We are honored to working with Allan Hancock College on this project, and our goal is to make sure the experience is an authentic one for the Hancock student interns,” said Donna Polizzi, founder and CEO of Keys 2 the Coast.

“We’re excited to see what solutions and suggestions they have for us,” she said.

As the students work in teams to solve the business challenge, five designated Makermatic coaches will guide and support them through the design thinking process. Upon completion of the internship, the students will pitch their solutions to Keys 2 the Coast.

“I started out as an intern through Hancock’s CWE program and it turned into a full-time job,” said E’ana Bordon, regional account executive at Keys 2 the Coast and Makermatic coach. “I saw this as a great opportunity to mentor students and help them realize the value of internships like this one.”

The Makermatic internship is a program developed and funded by the California Community College Maker Initiative (CCC Maker).

Hancock is one of 24 colleges in the state to receive a Maker implementation grant. The grant has allowed the college to build collaborative work spaces known as Makerspaces on campus, as well as participate in the internship program.

The CCC Maker initiative has the goal of placing 800 students into internships by May. For more information on CCC Maker, visit cccmaker.com.

— Donna Polizzi for Keys 2 the Coast.

 

