Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fog/Mist 66º

 
 
 
 

Hancock College Lifts Curtain on First Degree in Theater Arts

Jessica Garcia is initial recipient of associate in arts transfer degree

Theater arts graduate Jessica Garcia with her mother Anna Hernandez and Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock president.
Theater arts graduate Jessica Garcia with her mother Anna Hernandez and Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock president. (Courtesy photo)
By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | September 5, 2018 | 9:47 a.m.

Surrounded by her family, fine arts faculty and student members of the drama club, Allan Hancock College student Jessica Garcia was presented with the college’s first ever degree in theater arts at a special ceremony in the college’s boardroom.

“When you receive this degree in your hands, it means your instructors know who you are and are rooting for you,” said Kevin G. Walthers, president/superintendent, told Garcia as he presented her diploma.

“You have their stamp of approval and the stamp of approval of the college,” he said.

The new degree is an associate in arts transfer degree (AA-T) in theater arts, which guarantees priority admission into the California State University (CSU) system at junior standing.

The degree offers her the opportunity to complete a baccalaureate degree with 60 additional semester units. Garcia said she plans to continue her education and is currently investigating several of the 23 campuses in California’s CSU system.

“Theater arts is something I feel connected to and it has helped me find my voice in so many ways,” said Garcia. “I’m generally a very shy person, and this major has helped me feel more comfortable in my skin than I ever thought I would.”

A writer, director and general jack-of-all-trades in the theater, Garcia has been on hand for most of Hancock’s dance and performance productions over the last couple years.

“You name it, she has done it all behind the scenes,” said Dianne Grieco McMahon, fine arts department chair and dance program coordinator. “She has great attention to detail – even if a costume ripped, she was right there on it.

“We’re thrilled that she’ll be helping with our next production of Dimensions in Dance at the end of this month.”

While Hancock is home to Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA), a world-class theater training company, the program is highly competitive on a national level, so many local students who are interested aren’t able to get into the conservatory.

The college created the AA-T in theater arts to offer an accessible program that would allow any student to explore a variety of theater arts including writing, directing, acting and other fields.

“There are so many strong high school drama programs in the community, so it’s great that we can offer a degree that challenges these students and helps them build their skills and explore their talents,” said Michael Dempsey, who teaches technical theater at the college.

“This degree has been over seven years in the making, so I couldn’t be happier to see it begin awarded to Jessica as the first recipient, and there are many others in the pipeline as well,” he said.

“This program offered me a really warm community that allowed me the freedom to grow in any space I wanted to,” said Garcia. “I was surrounded by so many caring people who wanted to help me succeed.

“I really feel that it can give people the self-worth and confidence to grow in any field.”

Inspired by Luis Miguel Valdez, who is regarded as the father of Chicano theater in the United States and helped move theat and arts into the Chicano communities, Garcia said she feels a responsibility to the local Latino community to help make theater accessible to them.

She has already helped Hancock adapt some of its productions to include Mexican and Hispanic cultural themes.

“I’ve found that there is often a huge disconnect in the theater to people with lower salaries, but there’s so much that can be gained from that exposure,” said Garcia.

“The theater has brought me so much joy and I think that should be shared with as many people as possible,” she said.

For more on Allan Hancock College degrees for transfer, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/transferdegrees or call the University Transfer Center, 1-805-922-6966 ext. 3363.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 