Allan Hancock College Names 6 to Key Management Positions

By Susan Houghton for Hancock College | October 10, 2018 | 1:32 p.m.
Eric D. Smith
Eric D. Smith

The board of trustees of the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District has approved the appointment of six key management positions at the college. 
 
Eric D. Smith will join Hancock as the new associate superintendent/vice president, finance and administration.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State University, Stanislaus and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cal Poly State University, Pomona. 

Smith served as an intervention specialist with the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) firm and was deputy superintendent and chief business officer at Santa Barbara Unified School District, Berkeley Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.
 
Ruben Ramirez is the new director, human resources. 

Ruben Ramirez
Ruben Ramirez

He joins the college from San Diego State University Foundation, where he served as associate director and human resources manager, talent and systems.

Ramirez has a master of arts degree in management from University of Redlands and a bachelor of arts degree from Cal State Northridge. Prior to his tenure at San Diego, he served as the human resources technology manager at Desert Community College District in Palm Desert.  
 
Jon Hooten, Ph.D., was named executive director, college advancement.

He joins Hancock after serving as director of strategic engagement and communications at Dunn School in Los Olivos.

Jon Hooten
Jon Hooten

Hooten earned his doctorate and master of arts degree from Claremont Lincoln University and a bachelor of arts degree from Anderson University in Indiana.

Prior to joining Dunn School, Hooten was self-employed as an organizational and brand consultant and worked as vice president for education and associate vice president for institutional relations at Claremont Lincoln University.  
 
Lauren Milbourne joins Hancock as director, public affairs and communications.

Milbourne is currently media relations coordinator/public information officer at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Lauren Milbourne
Lauren Milbourne

She has a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo. Prior to joining Cuesta, Milbourne worked for the West Valley Mission College District in Saratoga, California, and she began her career as a news producer at KSBY-TV, San Luis Obispo.
 
Holly Nolan-Chavez is the director, deputy sector navigator – agriculture, water and environmental technology.

Nolan-Chavez earned a master of science degree at Cal State Bakersfield and a bachelor of arts degree from University of California at Davis. She has served as the interim director since October 2016 and has been employed at Hancock since 2005. 
 
Jim Harvey is interim director, facilities, replacing Rex Van Den Berg, who retired Sept. 30.

Harvey has been employed at Hancock since 1999, most recently serving as maintenance supervisor. He is a graduate of Hancock, with an Associate in Science degree in maintenance machining. 
 
The new administrators will replace three retirees and other administrators who were promoted or accepted higher level positions at other colleges.
 
Nolan-Chavez and Harvey will begin their assignments immediately. Smith, Ramirez, Hooten and Milbourne will begin in November 2018, joining newly appointed Allan Hancock College Police Chief Cathy Farley as part of the management team. Farley was appointed in September 2018.
 
“It’s an exciting time on our campus,” said Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D.

“We want to acknowledge the important promotions of key staff, as well as welcome Ruben, Eric, Lauren, Jon and Cathy to the Hancock team. I look forward to working closely with them as we shape the future of the college and continue our strong initiatives for student success.  

"I also want to thank our Human Resources department and college staff and faculty who served on the committees to bring these talented individuals to Hancock.”

 

