Hancock College Offering 3-Week Public Safety Dispatcher Training Class in April

The median annual salary for a public safety dispatcher in Santa Barbara County is $66,243. Dispatchers provide the critical link between the community and first responders.

This spring at Allan Hancock College, students can complete the 120-hour basic training required by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to become dispatchers in just three weeks.

The class, Complaint Dispatcher (LE 421), begins Monday, April 11, 2016, and runs through Friday, April 29. The course meets Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college’s state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Complex at the Lompoc Valley Center. There is a one-hour lunch break each day.

“The three-week class is a great opportunity for people who want to start a career in public safety,” said Larry Ralston, the law enforcement academy’s advanced officer training coordinator. “Fire, law enforcement and emergency medical departments statewide are looking to hire dispatchers who have already completed the basic training we are offering.”

There is a high demand for public safety dispatchers. The state of California’s Employment Development Department predicts a 17 percent spike in demand for dispatchers in Santa Barbara County through 2022. A 10 percent spike statewide is projected over the next seven years.

Veteran law enforcement officers and dispatchers will teach students the essential skills and knowledge needed to work in a law enforcement communications center in a productive and professional manner. Students will learn in the classroom, as well as through practical application.

“The class works with the college’s law enforcement and fire academies so the students can turn what they learn in the classroom into action during simulated emergencies,” he added.

The course is also open to people already working as dispatchers who need to satisfy the training within the one-year timeframe.

Registration is under way and remains open until Sunday, April 10. Tuition at community colleges in California is $46 per unit, which means the 4.5 unit course will cost $207. However, additional fees may apply.

All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is a quick and easy process, before registering for classes.

To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate admission form.

For registration and other questions, call 805.922.6966 x3248 or toll free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.