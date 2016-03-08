Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Hancock College Offering Spring Fast-Track Courses

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | March 8, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Whether someone is interested in learning how to weld or use Word or PowerPoint — or knock out a few general education courses in half the time it typically takes — there are plenty of short-term options at Allan Hancock College this semester.

Registration is under way for 70 Fast Track spring 2016 classes, most of which start the week of March 28. Every class can be completed in eight weeks or less, including 35 online courses. There are even a few options that are only one or two day classes or meet on weekends.

“This is a great opportunity for students who are focused on fast tracking their future,” said counseling department chair Yvonne Teniente-Cuello. “Students can complete their classes in eight weeks and move on quickly.”

Nearly 30 short-term classes are being offered on the Santa Maria campus. The classes include art, dance, film, graphics, interior design, multimedia arts and communication, music, paralegal studies, speech, welding technology and more.

Two fast track classes are also being offered at the college’s Vandenberg Air Force Base Center from March 18 through April 16. Human Relations in Business (BUS 107), and Intro to Sociology (SOC 101) are both four-week, three-unit classes that meet Friday evenings from 5:30-9:45 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. 

Students do not have to be enrolled in the military to take a course at Vandenberg. Each student receives a pass on the first day of class that is valid for the four-week course.

Nearly all of the online options meet general education requirements, including one class (GBST 141) that introduces students to international economic issues.

Registration for all classes is now open and continues until the day before the start of the class.

All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website at www.hancockcollege.edu by clicking click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

For class details, click the Class Search link on the home page and search for classes beginning in March. Other search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits and more.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is a quick and easy process, before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate admission form.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.

For registration and other questions, call 805.922.6966 x3248 or toll free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 

