Hancock College Priority Registration for Summer, Fall Classes Approaches

Beginning April 18, 2016, students will be able to register for both summer and fall classes at Allan Hancock College. Summer registration continues until June 12, and the deadline for fall registration is Aug. 21. Open registration for summer and fall classes begin April 23.

Students can register until the day before a class begins. Summer classes begin the week of June 13, while the fall term starts the week of Aug. 22.

This summer, the college will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks. About 200 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 130 will be online courses, while almost 40 will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Ten-week classes begin Monday, June 6. The 6-and 8-week courses start Monday, June 13. Five-week classes start June 6 or July 18.



Fall classes begin the week of August 22. The college will offer nearly 1,200 classes during the fall semester, including nearly 200 online and 140 at the Lompoc Valley Center.



Priority registration for summer and fall term classes begins April 18 for EOPS, CalWorks and Learning Assistance students, members of the U.S. armed forces or former military within 15 years of leaving active duty, as well as foster youth.

Pre-approved nursing students, CAN/TRiO, MESA, as well as students who have completed 50-100 units may register April 19.

New students, defined as those who have never attended or registered at any college, can start registering for summer and fall semester classes April 20. High school juniors and seniors enrolled in Hancock’s College Now! program can register May 2.

To learn program status and/or credits completed, students can visit www.hancockcollege.edu/admissions_records and click Priority Registration for summer and fall 2016, or call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248.

A printed Schedule at a Glance for summer and fall 2016 is available at all college locations and local public libraries. The publication contains a basic listing of credit classes.

Students interested in the fall schedule also can review it by going to the college’s homepage and clicking on Class Search. Class Search is available 24/7 and provides real-time enrollment numbers. The search options include subject, time of day, location, instructor, credits and more.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available for those who need assistance. To see if you qualify, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200.

For credit class information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. For information about community education classes, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1.866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242, followed by the four-digit extension.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.