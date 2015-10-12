Hancock College Scholarship Named in Honor of Karisa Bennett

Advice

Allan Hancock College has established the Karisa Bennett Scholarship to honor the memory of the wife of the vice president of the college’s board of trustees.

Bennett, 40, passed away last Sunday in a fatal vehicle accident. She was married to Tim Bennett, vice president of Allan Hancock College’s board of trustees.

She graduated from Hancock in 2013 with an associate degree in accounting. Bennett was an avid supporter of the college and attended various college events and fundraisers.

The college started the scholarship with the Allan Hancock College Foundation at the request of Bennett’s family

“The Hancock family and the community are devastated by the loss of Karisa,” said Superintendent and President Kevin G. Walthers. Ph.D. “The scholarship will be an opportunity to ensure her spirit, passion and her memory live on at the college.”

There are several ways to contribute to the Karisa Bennett Scholarship through the Allan Hancock College Foundation. People can drop off a donation in person at the Allan Hancock College Foundation office, which is located at 936 S. College Drive in Santa Maria, across the street from the college’s track and football field.



Donors can also send a check to the foundation office at P.O. Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA 93456-5170. Please write the check to “AHC Foundation,” and indicate in the memo section the donation is for the Karisa Bennett Scholarship.

Donations can also be made online by visiting www.ahcfoundation.org. Just indicate the gift is for the Karisa Bennett Scholarship.

For more information, contact the foundation office at 805.925.2004 or email [email protected].

Services for Bennett were held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, located at 605 E. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria. A reception at the church followed the service.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.