Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Students Return to Campus for Fall Semester

Early childhood studies students get their first look at the newly completed state-of-the-art Childcare Center Addition

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 19, 2013 | 7:28 p.m.

Allan Hancock College students scurried to find their first classes of fall semester Monday, while a select few embarked on their first tour of new, state-of-the-art Childcare Center facilities.

Some early childhood studies students at the college’s main campus in Santa Maria got their inaugural look at the completed Childcare Center Addition, which features an innovative indoor and outdoor lab school within the existing Family and Consumer Education Center.

The students were among more than 10,000 others who returned Monday to the college’s campuses in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

While the indoor Childcare Center upgrades were completed in January — with new observation rooms and more classrooms among them —final touches to the center’s outdoor classroom weren’t finished until late summer.

The end result is that about 1,700 Hancock students will have the opportunity to observe and participate in hands-on learning at a child-care lab specifically designed to train teachers, said Thesa Roepke, an associate professor in early childhood studies.

Roepke credits that innovative learning experience and dedicated faculty and staff with helping students maintain a 90-percent retention rate.

“We want to make sure they get acclimated,” she told Noozhawk on Monday. “All other courses have some type of lab component.”

Faculty and staff earlier this year moved into the indoor addition to the center, which allows college students to observe and teach day-care children (infants through 5-year-olds) who are mostly the offspring of other Hancock students and a smaller number of college staff.

Roepke said live-feed video is a major plus of the new observation rooms that allow college students to safely study behaviors without impacting the children.

The outdoor portion incorporates nature via special features, including a secret garden, a water wall, a sand area, swing sets and more.

“The outdoor classroom is really bringing children back to nature,” Roepke said. “These new observation rooms are going to allow us to serve more adult students. That’s very exciting for our students. It’s extremely valuable for a stud to be able to practice.”

She said growing program enrollment at the Lompoc Valley Center is a priority this year, and noted that online registration for early childhood studies classes remains open through Friday.

Invited guests will be able to check out the Childcare Center addition during an open house Sept. 10.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 